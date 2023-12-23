Watch: Ohio State women’s basketball head coach has heartfelt moment with daughter

On Friday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team got back to its winning ways, defeating Belmont 84-55.

It was a family affair for Buckeye head coach[ autotag]Kevin McGuff[/autotag], as his daughter, Kilyn, faced off against her father. The younger McGuff didn’t play her best game, scoring 4 points on 2-for-10 shooting, but the opportunity to play against her father mattered much more.

In an extremely heartfelt moment following the conclusion of the game, the father-daughter combo met in the postgame handshake line and didn’t do that. The two of them exchanged a hug, a special moment for the McGuff family. Check out the interaction between the two below.

Father vs. daughter as @OhioStateWBB HC Kevin McGuff faced his daughter Kilyn & the Belmont Bruins this afternoon. Special day regardless of the outcome. My story @ 5. @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/TwtZdeM1ha — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) December 22, 2023

