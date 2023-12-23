Advertisement

Watch: Ohio State women’s basketball head coach has heartfelt moment with daughter

Michael Chen
·1 min read

On Friday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team got back to its winning ways, defeating Belmont 84-55.

It was a family affair for Buckeye head coach[ autotag]Kevin McGuff[/autotag], as his daughter, Kilyn, faced off against her father. The younger McGuff didn’t play her best game, scoring 4 points on 2-for-10 shooting, but the opportunity to play against her father mattered much more.

In an extremely heartfelt moment following the conclusion of the game, the father-daughter combo met in the postgame handshake line and didn’t do that. The two of them exchanged a hug, a special moment for the McGuff family. Check out the interaction between the two below.

