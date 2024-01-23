How to watch Ohio State vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball matchup

Wisconsin v Ohio State

The college basketball excitement continues on Peacock tonight with another men's doubleheader. The action starts at 7:00 PM ET as the Ohio State Buckeyes head to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers. Then at 9:00 PM ET it's Michigan vs Purdue live from Mackey Arena. Tonight's live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream both of tonight's games.

Ohio State:

The Ohio State Buckeyes snapped their 3-game losing streak on Saturday with a 79-67 victory against Penn State. Sophomore guard Evan Mahaffey had 5 rebounds, 2 assist, 2 blocks and scored a career-high of 16 points in the win. Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. also scored 15 points and had 5 assists on Saturday.

Now the team, which has lost 12 straight away games, looks to pick up it's first road of the season.

Nebraska:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated Northwestern 75-69 on Saturday, picking up their 6th straight win at home. Keisei Tominaga had14 points in the win—his sixth straight game with 13 points or more. The junior guard has averaged 15.8 points per game in Big Ten play this season.

Full 2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule on Peacock

How to Watch Ohio State vs Nebraska College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Tuesday, January 23

Time: 7:00 PM ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Men’s match up Michigan vs Purdue at 9 PM ET

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.