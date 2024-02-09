How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State Sunday: Time, streaming info for women's college basketball game

There's plenty of basketball action set for this weekend, including the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes visiting the Michigan State Spartans Sunday at 4pm ET on Peacock. Things have been going great for the Buckeyes of late: the team enters Sunday's game on a 10-game winning streak, the longest active win streak in the conference. That run includes a dominant 71-47 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday to improve to 20-3 on the season and 11-1 in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have kept pace with the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes at the top of the Big Ten standings all season long, and handed Iowa an 100-92 overtime loss on January 21st. The two teams are set to play again on March 3rd, a highly-anticipated matchup to wrap up the regular season.

Ohio State's defense has been one of its biggest strengths, with guard Jacy Sheldon forming a dynamic tandem with Duke transfer Celeste Taylor. Sheldon, who missed 23 games last season with a leg injury, has also been a powerhouse for the Buckeyes offensively, leading the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game (fourth in the Big Ten).

The Spartans have kept it close with several formidable opponents this season, and are coming off a disappointing three-point loss to the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday. Earlier this season, the team lost to Iowa by three points, and in their first meeting with Ohio State this season, Michigan State fell by just five points, 70-65 on January 14th.

A key performer for Michigan State this season has been graduate student guard Moira Joiner, who sits third in the conference in three-point field-goal percentage (40.4%). Junior DeeDee Hagemann can make Spartans history Sunday: she's just one assist away from 400 on her career, and would be the 8th player in MSU history to reach that mark.

How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State Basketball

Date: Sunday, February 11th

Time: 4pm ET

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)

Streaming: Peacock

