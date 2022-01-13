WATCH: Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts arrives to campus

Many of the new faces Steve Sarkisian has been excited to get to campus arrived on Wednesday ahead of the spring semester.

Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts is a guy who can make an impact in the Texas secondary from day one. It is safe to say he is excited to be in Austin with his new team.

“We’re going to build something great over here.” – Ryan Watts Welcome back to the great state of Texas @TheRyanWatts 🤘 pic.twitter.com/lN1YCzLYIH — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 13, 2022

Landing Watts after he entered the portal was a big win for Texas’ staff. The former four-star recruit will add atheism and size to the Texas defensive backfield. Watts played sparingly at Ohio State this past season totaling six tackles and two interceptions.

Texas lost starting corner, Josh Thompson, to the NFL draft after the season. Watts is an experienced guy who will be looked upon to help fill that role.

Here is a list of all the early enrollees joining the team this week.

