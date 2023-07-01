Watch: Ohio State tradition talk with Ryan Day and Archie Griffin

A series of videos with Ohio State coaches, current players, and former players talking about Buckeye tradition has been recently been released on social media.

Tradition Talk, the name of the series, released on Friday afternoon their latest installment of the series with current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the only 2-time Heisman Trophy winner, Archie Griffin. The former Buckeye running back has been around the university for many years following his playing career.

Griffin has held positions with the university such as the assistant athletic director. He regularly speaks with the team as well, so number 45 is a major part of the program.

The conversation spans almost 15 minutes and it’s a must watch for any Buckeye fan.

𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐤 🌰 Ryan Day x Archie Griffin pic.twitter.com/EZX3QXWnbY — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 30, 2023

