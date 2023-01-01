Watch: Ohio State takes lead back right before half on another Stroud touchdown pass

The Buckeyes led for the majority of this contest against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semi-finals but found themselves trailing for the first time all game with just 1:44 before the half. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had been adamant about being aggressive, taking chances and he took one.

With no timeouts, the Buckeyes drove right down the field in four plays, spanning just 55 seconds to retake the lead. QuarterbackC.J. Stroud, who has been on fire during this game, went 4-for-4 finding Xavier Johnson to start the drive, with a pass to Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming sandwiched around another pass to Johnson which was the scoring play. Stroud found the walk-on over the middle for a 37-yard touchdown pass to give Ohio State a 28-24 lead just before the half.

A quick answer from Ohio State before the half on this 37-yard bomb from Stroud to Xavier Johnson. OSU now leads 28-24. https://t.co/yLbMUMnHnX — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) January 1, 2023

The response was much needed as the Bulldogs were on a 17-0 run to take the lead. The Buckeyes would go into the half a slim lead in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

