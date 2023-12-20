WATCH: Ohio State social media tells us what is means to be a Buckeye

The drama is about to unfold on Wednesday, as Ohio State and all of college football gets ready for the early signing period.

There will undoubtably be plenty of drama, with multiple Buckeye commitments still considering other schools, while Ohio State is trying to do some flipping of its own. At the current moment, the group of 22 commits is ranked as one of the top classes in the conference.

With that said, the OSU football creative team wanted to get Buckeye Nation ready for the action and dropped a trailer for the first day where high school seniors can officially sign. Numerous staff members explain what it means to be Buckeye. It’s a conglomeration of multiple videos shared throughout the last week.

Check out the video released by the official Ohio State football account.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire