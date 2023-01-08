Watch Ohio State Signee Lincoln Kienholz respond to on-field gimmick

The All-American Bowl gives us a chance to see some of the rising stars of college football before they hit their respective college campuses. Ohio State was well represented in the game with seven signees participating in the exhibition. Of the seven, Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Luke Montgomery, and Malik Hartford suited up for the East while Lincoln Kienholz, Joshua Mickens, and Calvin Simpson-Hunt were with the West squad.

Team East cruised to a win over Team West by a score of 55-17. Even with the lopsided score, the new crop of Buckeyes showed out with highlight reel plays. One of which was future OSU quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who threw two touchdowns for the West. But it was Kienholz’s reaction to some antics on the field that drew some rave reviews.

Jordan Hall, a Georgia commit got into the backfield to stop a West running back for a loss. After the nice play, Hall reached into his sock where he had stashed a stack of cash and decided to show his wealth. Kienholz happened to be the quarterback on the field at the time and gave a much more mature response, just giving a simple head shake, almost in disbelief… maybe even disdain.

Check out the interaction below.

Georgia DL commit Jordan Hall really made a TFL, reached into his sock for cash and made it ran on the field of the All-American Game. 😂 This is what NIL was intended for. (h/t @ulikabbq)

pic.twitter.com/x5fIN6pfuU — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 7, 2023

Ohio State was in the running for Jordan Hall who ultimately decided on the Bulldogs. However, I can’t imagine that Kirby Smart would be happy with that kind of on-field display. Lincoln Kienholz certainly didn’t seem all that amused with the antics.

Maybe this is the new world of college football with all the NIL money flying around. Who knows, but hopefully there will be more Kienholz-like responses than Hall in the future.

Story continues

List

Updated Big Ten football recruiting rankings ahead of the early signing period

Ohio State makes the cut for 2024 four-star linebacker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire