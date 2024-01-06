Watch: Ohio State signee Jeremiah Smith scores first touchdown of All-American Bowl

We all knew Ohio State football signee Jeremiah Smith was elite, and he showed that very quickly during the All-American Bowl.

On the first play from scrimmage, Smith got the ball on a jet sweep, and then launched a bomb that was incomplete, but showed that he just isn’t a big time receiver. The play wasn’t wasted, as there was a pass interference call.

Just a few plays later, Smith ran a perfect route, was wide open and caught the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown of the all-star game. The future Buckeye showed exactly why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Check out below Smith’s touchdown grab.

Jeremiah Smith has the first touchdown in the All American Bowl, Go Figure. pic.twitter.com/SKUISGmre7 — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) January 6, 2024

It’s safe to say that all of Buckeye Nation is excited to see what Smith can do.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire