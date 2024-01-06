Advertisement

Watch: Ohio State signee Jeremiah Smith scores first touchdown of All-American Bowl

Michael Chen
·1 min read

We all knew Ohio State football signee Jeremiah Smith was elite, and he showed that very quickly during the All-American Bowl.

On the first play from scrimmage, Smith got the ball on a jet sweep, and then launched a bomb that was incomplete, but showed that he just isn’t a big time receiver. The play wasn’t wasted, as there was a pass interference call.

Just a few plays later, Smith ran a perfect route, was wide open and caught the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown of the all-star game. The future Buckeye showed exactly why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Check out below Smith’s touchdown grab.

It’s safe to say that all of Buckeye Nation is excited to see what Smith can do.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire