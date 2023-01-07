Watch: Ohio State signee Brandon Inniss catches TD pass in All-American Bowl

The Buckeyes aren’t short on wide receiver talent on campus and what is coming to Columbus as well. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has earned a reputation of developing receivers and sending them off to the NFL which has translated to recruiting.

The pipeline won’t stop anytime soon as Florida receiver Brandon Inniss signed with Ohio State in December and before he gets to Columbus, he brought his talents to San Antonio and the All-American Bowl.

A fumble gave the East the ball in the red zone and UCLA quarterback signee Dante Moore found Inniss in the end zone for a second touchdown of the game for their team.

UCLA QB signee Dante Moore finds Ohio State WR signee Brandon Inniss in the corner of the endzone @AABonNBC https://t.co/6afcZdBhOh

pic.twitter.com/ILA9o4MgGs — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 7, 2023

It was Inniss’ second catch of the game as he looks to have made a good repertoire with Moore during practice this week.

