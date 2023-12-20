WATCH: Ohio State’s Ryan Day reacts live to Jeremiah Smith staying with Ohio State commitment

The No. 1 overall prospect in the country is officially an Ohio State Buckeye.

Florida wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, who saw rumors leading up to the early signing period of other schools trying to flip him from his Buckeye commitment, stayed the course and in the class.

An interesting part of the timing of his official announcement — even though he was already verbally committed — was that head coach Ryan Day was meeting with the media to discuss the 2024 Ohio State signees. The sigh of relief can visibly be shown on the Buckeyes leader’s face, as he flashes a huge smile keeping the No. 1 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ryan Day can finally take a deep breath knowing the Buckeyes signed the number one player in the 2024 class. Here is his reaction of learning the news that Jeremiah Smith will be the newest member of zone 6: pic.twitter.com/pLK437lASz — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) December 20, 2023

It seems like every should have had the same reaction as Day did, as it was a bit up in the air what Smith would do leading into the first day of the early signing period.

Now it’s time to take stock in what class Ohio State brought in, develop them, and get back atop the Big Ten and compete for national titles.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire