Watch: Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum takes one to the house

The Ohio State offense is loaded with playmakers, not just at wide receiver but at running back as well.

Last year injuries hampered the group, but it gave others opportunities to shine and one of those players was running back Chip Trayanum. The former linebacker made full the transition to offense this spring and it seems to have paid off.

While the offense was relatively quiet during the Scarlet and Gray game, Trayanum had something to say about that. The back took a hand-off 65-yards to the house for the first touchdown of the game. Check out the explosive run by Chip below.

