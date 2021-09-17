WATCH: Ohio State releases Tulsa trailer

Time to turn the page for the Ohio State football team.

After getting embarrassed on the defensive side of the ball by the Oregon Ducks, the Buckeyes must now dust themselves off, get back on their scarlet and gray feet, and look to try and move forward and be a dominant football team again.

It all starts on Saturday against a visiting Tulsa squad that lost its first two games. This one shouldn’t be close, but that’s not what it’s really about. We need to see marked improvement on the defensive side of the ball, a more intentional running game, and drives that finish in touchdowns.

To get you ready for all of that, the Ohio State creative team has released the weekly trailer for the upcoming game, and it should get your juices flowing and maybe get you re-engaged and excited again about what’s still out there to play for.

The reality is, this team can either let the loss affect it in the wrong way, or use it as motivation to get better. It’s time to fight. Get ready for this weekend and the rest of the year by watching the Tulsa trailer thanks to the Ohio State Football Twitter account.

There are two words that come to mind here. Let’s go. Ohio State hosts Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday.

Related

How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Tulsa Five reasons Ohio State beats Tulsa big on Saturday

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.