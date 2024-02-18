Watch Ohio State recognize the 1998-99 men's basketball team
Video: Ohio State recognizes the 1998-99 men's basketball team during a timeout while hosting No. 2 Purdue on Feb. 18, 2024.
Video: Ohio State recognizes the 1998-99 men's basketball team during a timeout while hosting No. 2 Purdue on Feb. 18, 2024.
Ohio State defenders worked to deny Edey the ball in the post, then forced multiple turnovers when he was able to corral it.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
The UFC has a new featherweight champion.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The 2024 MLS season begins Wednesday.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
Masciangelo will never forget his debut with the Hornets.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
Jerry Reinsdorf would like some taxpayer money.
The 7-foot-4 French phenom is far from a finished product but is still doing things we haven't seen before.
Here are a few things to keep an eye on as the league’s best and brightest strut their stuff across three days of basketball-related activities.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
Jordan Spieth, though he marked down a par, actually made a bogey at the par-3 fourth on Friday.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.