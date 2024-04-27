WATCH: Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. talks to Cardinals’ media

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. realized a childhood dream when he was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft as the No. 4 pick on Friday night by the Arizona Cardinals.

Since then has no doubt been a whirlwind with interviews and media appearances, but one of the most important forums took place on Friday, one day after all of the festivities, when he was introduced to the media in Arizona.

It should be no surprise that Harrison carried himself well and showed great class in front of the media, just like we’ve all become accustomed to during his time on the banks of the Olentangy.

If you didn’t get a chance to soak in Harrison’s introductory press conference, we’re repurposing it here thanks to the Cardinals’ YouTube Channel. Watch and listen to how excited Harrison is to be in Arizona, when he found out he was going to be selected by the Cardinals, his brand as a pro, and more.

