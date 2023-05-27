WATCH: Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka talks Buckeye tradition with assistant coach Devin Jordan

Some videos are overhyped and some fly a bit under the radar. Count the one shared on the Ohio State Football Twitter account as one in the latter category.

The video is a little over eight minutes long and involves OSU receiver Emeka Egbuka taking the time to sit down with assistant coach Devin Jordan. The duo touch on many things about what it means to be a Buckeye and how they carry themselves on and off the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Both guys give their opinions on the top receivers in program history, talk about their faith, what drives them, and the type of year expected from Egbuka as one of the veterans in the receiver room now.

You can catch the entire video below to get a deeper dive into the conversation and really gain an appreciation for who Egbuka is as a person and player.

You can expect big things from the OSU receiver this fall, and you can also expect him to carry himself the right way and provide an example for others on the team.

Advertisement

More!

Ohio State men's tennis doubles team will play for national championship One of the nations best offensive lineman has Ohio State in top 8 Ohio State offers 2026 elite Tennessee quarterback Three Ohio State men's tennis players earn All-American status The five top-rated Ohio State outside linebacker recruits since 2000

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire