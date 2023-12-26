Watch: Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown plays role of Santa for teammates

One of the unfortunate parts of Ohio State football’s bowl matchup against Missouri is the timing of the game, it is happening during the week of Christmas.

That means many of the players will be away from their families, but Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown tried to make his teammates feel like they were at home. The newly elevated starting Buckeye quarterback gifted his teammates JBL speakers, and not just his protectors, the whole team.

It’s a small gesture, but one that could very well go a long way as Brown is trying to gain the trust of his teammates as he prepares to start his first ever game for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

