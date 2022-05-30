WATCH: Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola shows off his arm strength.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day continued his hot recruiting of quarterbacks when five-star 2024 QB Dylan Raiola gave his pledge to play for the Buckeyes last week. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot, 3-inch, 225-pounder from Chandler, Arizona is the No. 3 quarterback and eighth overall prospect in the entire class. However, On3 and 247Sports own rankings have him as the top recruit in the class.

One of the things that set Raiola aside from others is his incredible arm strength. Many have heard about it, but he put it on film against other top college and high school arms over the weekend at the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat.

Watch as Raiola unleashes an absolute bomb 72-yards down the field with the cameras rolling.

2024 Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola slinging it 72 yards in the long toss competition today at the QB Retreat 😳@steveclarkson | @RaiolaDylan | @OhioSt_Rivals | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/P8GcPm05CJ — Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2022

And it wasn’t just appearances. The 72-yard laser was the furthest thrown ball in the longest throw competition at the retreat, at least according to onlookers like Adam Gorney.

Longest throws at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat: Dylan Raiola: 72 yds

DJ Lagway: 67 yds

Christopher Vizzina: 64 yds

Malachi Nelson: 64 yds

Julian Sayin: 62 yds Make of that what you will. — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) May 30, 2022

Obviously, arm strength only works if it’s accurate, but based on the stories and film out there, we’re guessing that’s not going to be an issue either. Raiola sure seems like the quarterback of the future in Columbus, but we’ll still have to wait a little while before seeing the high school junior.

Meanwhile, there’s a pretty fantastic stable of quarterbacks already slinging it around at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as it stands now. The future sure is bright at the position at Ohio State.

