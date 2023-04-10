WATCH: New Ohio State quarterback commit, Air Noland, junior season highlights

The Ohio State football program got a huge BOOM! on Friday when top-ten 2024 quarterback prospect, Air Noland, committed to the Buckeyes to potentially give Ryan Day and staff their quarterback of the future.

Unlike most gunslingers, Noland is a Southpaw, but his quick release and athleticism resulted in a winning pedigree as a state champion in Georgia, having played against great competition at a state rich in football talent.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to look at some of what Noland brings to the table with his skill set, we’ve got video of his junior season highlights thanks to Hudl. Take a look at Noland’s pinpoint accuracy, release, and ability to process things quickly.

It remains to be seen whether these same skills and abilities translate to the big-time college level, but Day hasn’t struck out very often when it comes to mining talent at the quarterback level.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire