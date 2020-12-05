Watch: Ohio State QB Justin Fields runs 60 yards to make a block

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Here’s something you don’t see every Saturday, or Sunday, or any day football is played.

A quarterback sprinting 60 yards to make the final block as a running back scores a TD.

Check out Ohio State’s Justin Fields as he takes off and clears the final obstacle for Trey Sermon, who wound up with a 64-yard TD run that made it 35-0, Buckeyes over Michigan State after the PAT.

