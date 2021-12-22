WATCH: New Ohio State QB commit Devin Brown already working out with future teammate

You can sometimes get a gauge on guys’ compete level by what they do on their own accord. Take new OSU commitment Devin Brown for instance. He was kind of a late target for the Buckeyes as a four-star gunslinger out of Utah, and he’s already getting after it, ripping off passes to receivers on his own time.

But it’s not just any receiver he’s putting work in with, but a future teammate at Ohio State, receiver Kyion Grayes, out of Chandler, Arizona. It might be too early for the hype, but many have compared the underappreciated Grayes with current OSU receiver Chris Olave.

They both were videoed working with each other to start getting some chemistry down before the two even arrive on campus. Check out the work below thanks to Brown’s Twitter account.

First few tosses with my new teammate @KyiongrayesII. Can’t wait to do it in the Horseshoe! O-H 🌰 pic.twitter.com/MCGyUMwlhR — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) December 22, 2021

It’s hard to really get a grasp of how well this workout is going other without any defenders, and a highlight shared in a vacuum, but it sure is a good development to see former teammates already getting the juices going on the football field.

Here’s to hoping Brown to Grayes is something we’ll see and hear often in the future at Ohio State.

