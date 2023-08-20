WATCH: Ohio State QB commit, Air Noland, throws scrambling, game-winning touchdown

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program what seemed to be a couple of disappointing moments in the search for its 2024 quarterback, but that winding road ended with the commitment of what’s now one of the top quarterbacks in the class, 5-star lefty, Air Noland, out of Fairburn, Georgia.

Noland has a quick release and the ability to keep plays alive, something that should translate well to the next level. It definitely works great in the prep game as evidenced by what the 6-foot, 3-inch, 195-pound quick riser did on Friday night.

Watch as Noland scrambles to his left to keep a play alive, then releases a laser to the corner of the end zone for a go-ahead 39-34 score with just over one minute left. It ended up being the game-winner and evidence of what OSU has coming to a campus on the banks of the Olentangy near you soon.

Jovanni McGee for 6! Air Noland throws one deep in the end zone for a TD! @RecruitLangston @Jovannimcgee1 @AirNoland_ pic.twitter.com/WIPNyJnDyE — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 19, 2023

This was all there for your viewing pleasure on ESPN2 and if you saw it live, there had to be a level of excitement for what this means for the quarterback position in the future.

