WATCH: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud hits Chris Olave for three yard touchdown pitch and catch vs. Nebraska

Things have not come easily for Ohio State so far against Nebraska on the road in Lincoln. The defense is playing well, but the offense has struggled just a little bit against a ‘Husker team that seems to be motivated, physical, and focused.

That all changed in the second quarter though when Ohio State methodically moved the ball down the field after a poor punt by Nebraska’s punter. The Buckeyes got inside the five-yard line after six plays, then quarterback C.J. Stroud rolled out and hit receiver Chris Olave for a 3-yard strike to extend OSU’s lead to 10-0.

Watch the action below as Olave pulls to within just two touchdowns of the all-time career record for the Buckeyes.

Nobody should be surprised that this game has been a donnybrook so far. Nebraska has played every team close, and Ohio State will have to continue to be tough and come out the other side of this one.

