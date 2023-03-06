Watch: Ohio State offensive linemen go through NFL combine workouts

Three of Ohio State’s starting offensive linemen were at the NFL combine and each of them participated in workouts today.

Center Luke Wypler and tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones all had their moments in front of NFL teams, showing each of those franchises why they deserve to be selected.

The former Buckeye starters all have qualities that are wanted at the next level, especially Johnson Jr. and Jones.

Many, including myself, questioned why Wypler would leave early, but as a two-year starter in Columbus, he is being looked at as a player that should get selected within the first three rounds.

They all had their chance to shine today and check out below some of the drills they went through.

Parus Johnson Jr.

Breakdown

Yes, Johnson Jr. is the top tackle prospect in the draft.

Luke Wypler

Breakdown

Not a bad 40-yard dash for a big man.

Dewand Jones

"As Drago told Apollo: 'You will lose.'" At 6'8" and 374lbs., Dawand Jones from @OhioStateFB is a large man in motion 👀 📺: #NFLCombine on NFL Network

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/SiCYOxJYcU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2023

Breakdown

For a man his size, Jones is very nimble.

Story continues

Paris Johnson Jr.

Breakdown

Mission accomplished.

Luke Wypler

Breakdown

Wypler definitely quieted doubters today.

Dawand Jones

Breakdown

Solidified himself as a first-round selection.

Bonus: Johnson Jr.’s message to his mom

Paris’ message to Mom 🥹 📺: #NFLCombine on NFL Network

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Je51y4YrZf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) March 5, 2023

Breakdown

Heartwarming.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire