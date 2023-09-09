Watch: Ohio State Marching Band makes history with Quadruple Script Ohio

The Ohio State University Marching Band is back for the 2023 football season.

After playing 10 halftime shows in 2022 — all eight of Ohio State football's home games , the Buckeyes' road matchup against Penn State and Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal appearance against Georgia — the band took the field Saturday at halftime of Ohio State's home opener against Youngstown State.

And for the band's first show, Ohio State is making history.

The Ohio State University Marching Band ended their first show of the year titled "Time and Change: 1973" with a quadruple "Script Ohio" along with marching band alumni where all four "i-dotters" were women, including Jan Duga, who was the first woman to ever "dot the i."

Here's what the Buckeyes band played Saturday afternoon:

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"

Shake It Off

I Wanna Go Back

Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Girls Just Want To Have Fun

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)

Roar

Le Regiment | Quadruple Script Ohio

Watch the Ohio State Marching Band perform at halftime vs. Youngstown State

Who created the Ohio State Band's formation?

Drill design: Dr. Christopher Hoch, Sarah Baker

Arranger: Lisa Galvin

Percussion: Mark Reynolds

