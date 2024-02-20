Watch: Ohio State’s new linebacker coach James Laurinaitis explaining his coaching style

When Ohio State football elevated James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach, it was seen as a win-win.

It’s looking like even more than that after the former All-American met with the media on Tuesday. Laurinaitis has been in the spotlight before, both in Columbus and in the NFL. Talking to reporters is easy for him, but it wasn’t about that comfortability, it’s about what he said.

Laurinaitis was asked about how he will be coaching his unit going forward, it wasn’t just about success on the field. Part of it is, but he wants to develop his players as men. Check it out for yourself below.

"I want to be there with you when Goodell calls your name, but I also hope these men call me when they decide to get married" A great listen about the impact of a coaching, worth the 48 seconds. James Laurinaitis says his reason for coaching is to be a developer of men: pic.twitter.com/aHeb1a0GZf — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) February 20, 2024

It’s safe to say that another former Buckeye, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, had a big impact on Laurinaitis. He wants a family feel to his room and it should play off big dividends in the long run.

