Watch: Ohio State legend Archie Griffin scores touchdown in spring game

The only two-time Heisman Trophy winner resides at Ohio State, legend Archie Griffin.

The College Football Hall of Famer who was the former President and CEO of OSU’s Alumni Association got a unique opportunity during the Scarlet and Gray game, to carry the ball.

Griffin took a handoff and went down the right sideline and ended up scoring a touchdown for the Scarlet squad. The points counted and a large contingent of current Buckeyes went over to congratulate the legend.

It was a special moment for Griffin and the Buckeyes as they honored him during the spring game. Check out his touchdown run below.

That's ✌️-time @HeismanTrophy winner and @OhioStateFB legend Archie Griffin running for a TD. 😍 pic.twitter.com/hta1Z0xz3G — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 15, 2023

