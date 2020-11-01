Watch: Ohio State’s Justin Fields pulls a Patrick Mahomes magic pass

Justin Fields is one of the top quarterbacks in college football. The Ohio State signal-caller also could be closing in on Heisman frontrunner Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, who is sidelined due to a bout with COVID-19

A couple more plays like this and Fields will be neck and neck with Lawrence. Check it out as Fields slips, stumbles, and soars before finding tight end Jake Hausmann with the pass.

Fields won’t be waiting long to hear his name called when next year’s NFL Draft rolls along should the junior decided to say goodbye to Columbus.





Seems like Patrick Mahomes has started a trend of quarterbacks showing acrobatic tendencies and being able to find receivers from all sorts of impossible angles and situations.

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson showed he has the gift of grab a bit later in the game.



