Watch Ohio State’s Jordan Hancock with a pick six and social media reactions

Once again this season, it’s the Ohio State defense who is carrying the offense. Kyle McCord and the Buckeye offense is struggling to move the ball with any kind of consistency and so it’s up to the defense to hold the rope.

Rutgers has been methodical in moving the ball down the field with time-consuming drives. The Scarlet Knights were on their way to the end zone when Josh Proctor made a perfectly timed hit on the receiver to pop the pass in the air. Jordan Hancock picked it and raced 93 yards for the touchdown.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media as Ohio State is now back on top.

Understatement

Jordan Hancock PICK-SIX A huge turn of events in the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game 🤯pic.twitter.com/AKHr1HVVU3 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 4, 2023

Reaction

An absolutely huge play by the Buckeye defense with their backs against the wall.

Gimme

Reaction

Yeah, Hancock will take that every Saturday.

To the house

Jordan Hancock houses it. 💥 No. 1 @OhioStateFB reclaims the lead on a deflected Pick-6. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/qjZdyqveuo — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 4, 2023

Reaction

Not only causing a turnover, but putting points on the board for the Bucks.

Wild and unlikely, but we'll take it

Just a wild, unlikely pick 6 on this play. Jordan Hancock and Josh Proctor making a badly needed game changing play. pic.twitter.com/1dsb5lqQrX — Timmy Hall🎙 (@TimHall971) November 4, 2023

Reaction

That was a massive hit taken by both players.

Hoping Josh Proctor is okay

Malik Hartford is in at free safety for Josh Proctor, who went down after colliding with Kyle Monangai on his pass breakup. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 4, 2023

Reaction

Proctor has yet to return to the game, he is on the sidelines, but without his helmet.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire