Watch Ohio State’s Jordan Hancock with a pick six and social media reactions

Mark Russell
·2 min read

Once again this season, it’s the Ohio State defense who is carrying the offense. Kyle McCord and the Buckeye offense is struggling to move the ball with any kind of consistency and so it’s up to the defense to hold the rope.

Rutgers has been methodical in moving the ball down the field with time-consuming drives. The Scarlet Knights were on their way to the end zone when Josh Proctor made a perfectly timed hit on the receiver to pop the pass in the air. Jordan Hancock picked it and raced 93 yards for the touchdown.

Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions from social media as Ohio State is now back on top.

An absolutely huge play by the Buckeye defense with their backs against the wall.

Yeah, Hancock will take that every Saturday.

Not only causing a turnover, but putting points on the board for the Bucks.

That was a massive hit taken by both players.

 

Proctor has yet to return to the game, he is on the sidelines, but without his helmet.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire