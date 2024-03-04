Watch Ohio State interim coach Jake Diebler after beating Michigan
Ohio State interim coach Jake Diebler's full press conference after beating Michigan 84-61 on March 3, 2024.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Ohio State defenders worked to deny Edey the ball in the post, then forced multiple turnovers when he was able to corral it.
The final week of the men's college basketball regular season is upon us.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
Boston's 44-point halftime lead was the largest in the storied history of the franchise.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Tari Eason hasn’t played since Jan. 1 while dealing with a benign growth on his left shin.
The Gamecocks finished last regular season with the same perfect record before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
One personnel man noted that he saw Caleb Williams gravitate toward Odunze on more than one occasion this week, a reality that has likely fed into buzz that the Bears could maneuver to pair Odunze with Williams.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Yahoo Sports has you covered after all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
McCarthy weighed 17 pounds heavier at the combine than he did at Michigan, which could be significant. Here's what the tape tells Nate Tice about arguably the draft's most polarizing prospect.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Staley will be taking on an assistant coach role on Kyle Shanahan's staff.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
The UFC has a heavyweight crisis on its hands.