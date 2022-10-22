WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud, Jim Knowles discusses win over Iowa

Ohio State football kept its perfect record intact on Saturday afternoon after a 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon. It was a little bit of a clunky game during the first half, but the Buckeyes made adjustments and were able to have much better success moving the ball and scoring points during the second half of the game.

Ryan Day met with the media after the game to discuss what he saw to field questions from reporters with inquiring minds. Day was happy with the win but was quick to credit the Iowa defense and the lessons his team will need to take from a bit of a struggle early on.

In case you missed anything Day said, you can watch his postgame press conference in its entirety thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page. Watch as Day talks about the outstanding play of the defense, how Iowa makes you really work on offense, Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status, and much, much more.

Ohio State now turns its attention to perhaps its biggest challenge of the year next week when it travels to Happy Valley to take on a ranked Penn State team. We’ll have coverage leading up to and through the game, so check back often.

