Watch: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ‘faints when told 5-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has signed

After weeks and months of speculation, Jeremiah Smith signed with Ohio State on Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. The five-star wide receiver had been rumored to be a flip candidate to Florida State.

And for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, it led to an opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

Smith is one of the top recruits in the nation if not the best athlete in the country. This past fall as a senior at No. 2 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida), he had 1,389 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 90 receptions.

And despite being a verbal to Ohio State since last December, Smith certainly did more than just entertain other suitors.

He went on unofficial visits and had plenty of fun seeking social media engagement from other fanbases.

But early on Wednesday afternoon, while Day was at the podium talking about the class of 2024, Smith signed with Ohio State. And the media had the opportunity to watch Day in real-time react to the news:

Ryan Day’s in-time reaction when he found out Jeremiah Smith was signing with Ohio State. This is the visual definition of RELIEF.@nbc4i pic.twitter.com/0b5PFikxpT — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 20, 2023

According to ESPN, Smith is a five-star wide receiver and the No. 7 recruit in the nation.

Here is the moment that Smith made it official.

Jeremiah Smith is sticking with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/oeUJtEhnwf — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) December 20, 2023

Bigtime get for Day and the Buckeyes.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports