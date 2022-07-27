How to watch Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, players during Big Ten media days

The annual circus that can be Big Ten football media days kicked off on Tuesday. Conference commissioner Kevin Warren got things started with some honest and interesting comments about further expansion and the state of college football. That was followed by seven coaches taking their turn at the podium in front of the media firing squad.

But Ohio State’s turn in all the hoopla isn’t until Wednesday when head coach Ryan Day takes the podium, followed by some of the players and further comments from Day at another media setting afterward.

In addition to that, the Big Ten Network will have Day and some of the players on their set to discuss the upcoming season and to answer some questions that inquiring minds want to know.

Since you are here, we’re sure you are wondering about how to take in all the action tomorrow and we’ve got it for you here.

Ohio State Football at Big Ten media days

When: Wednesday, July 27

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET (Ryan Day takes to the podium at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET)

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (stream now)

