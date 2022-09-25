WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses the win over Wisconsin

It was a fun night for the Ohio State football team on Saturday night. The environment was a great one with a blackout and all-black uniforms a part of all the buzz surrounding the matchup with Big Ten foe Wisconsin. It was supposed to be a physical, defensive struggle, but the Buckeyes raced out to a big early lead and cruised from there 52-21.

As he does every week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media to discuss what he saw from the Buckeyes and to field questions from inquiring minds in the media.

If you didn’t catch all that Day said, we’ve got the entire press conference thanks to our very own Josh Keatley and our Buckeyes Wire YouTube Channel.

Watch below and hear Day discuss the physicality of the team, the play of both running backs, C.J. Stroud’s performance, and a lot, lot more.

Ohio State will next prepare to face Rutgers, another home game next weekend. The Buckeyes can’t afford to look past an improved squad. We’ll have all the coverage you crave leading up to that one next Saturday.

