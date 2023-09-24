WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gets fired up after Notre Dame win, calls out Lou Holtz

For all the good that we’ve seen from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, there’s that monkey now on his back when it comes to losing to Michigan two-straight years, and the narrative that his teams aren’t tough enough to get the job done against opponents known to be a physical bunch.

Some would say that it’s because he lacks the fire that maybe other coaches had the perception of giving off. But Ryan Day wasn’t having any of that after a — dare we say — “tough” 17-14 win against the Fighting Irish on Saturday night in front of a national television audience.

In fact, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen Day as fired up after a game as he was when he took some brief moments directly after the dramatic last second win in South Bend.

If you didn’t see it, you might run through a brick wall without blinking after watching and listening to the interview. Check out Day and his passion in defending the Ohio State program and his kids after a gut-check victory, even calling out Lou Holtz for comments he made about OSU’s toughness leading up to the game.

Ryan Day never doubted his team's toughness. pic.twitter.com/bPfyp1CvqA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 24, 2023

I don’t know about you but I’m buying what Day is selling after this one and if any recruits are watching that are thinking about committing to a program, you could do a lot less than backing the U-Haul up to the banks of the Olentangy and playing for a coach that has your back like this.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire