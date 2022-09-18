WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses Toledo win

You have to take the opponent into account, but the Ohio State football team sure looks like a team that is starting to figure things out. After a slower-than-expected start to the 2022 season on the offensive end of the ball, the Buckeyes broke out in a big way on that side of the ball with 77 points and over 750 yards of offense.

And while the defense didn’t look like a dominant force like we thought through the first couple of weeks, there were still plenty of flashes of brilliance on that side of the ball as well.

Buckeye headman Ryan Day met with the media after the contest as he does after every game and took some time to discuss what he saw and field questions from the media.

We’ve got the full video for you in case you missed any of what was said thanks to our very own Josh Keatley and the Buckeyes Wire YouTube channel. Play the below video and listen to Day discuss the performance of the offense, some injury news, the challenge of keeping the Toledo quarterback in check, and much more.

Ohio State will now turn its focus to a big step up in competition as Wisconsin will come to town next Saturday for another nighttime affair. It’s time to get things cranked up in the Big Ten.

