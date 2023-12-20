WATCH: Ohio State hangs on for the No. 1 prospect in the nation

It was a bit concerning leading up to Florida wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s official announcement of where he would play college football, but in the end Ohio State kept him in the fray.

There were rumors that he could be wavering from his original commitment to the Buckeyes which he made over a year ago. Miami came on hard at the end, as did Florida State, but Ohio State kept the course and ultimately won out for the No. 1 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

After a difficult last few recruiting days, this is a huge sigh of relief for the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and fans alike. Watch below as Smith makes it official and stays with his commitment to “The Ohio State University.”

Jeremiah Smith is sticking with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/oeUJtEhnwf — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) December 20, 2023

Smith could be the next in a long line of superb wide receivers do don the scarlet and gray, and it’s a sliver of good news in a week when other big-time commitments have flipped.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire