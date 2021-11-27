WATCH: Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson make leaping TD catch vs. Michigan

WHAT A CATCH, WHAT A TOUCHDOWN!@OhioStateFB takes the lead thanks to this beautiful @garrettwilson_V catch pic.twitter.com/Xo5z2jtAMR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

Michigan has a 14-13 lead over Ohio State at halftime, but one of the Buckeyes’ top pass-catchers certainly did his part to make sure OSU keeps their winning streak going in this epic rivalry.

Ohio State’s only touchdown in the first half came courtesy of Garrett Wilson, who made an incredible leaping grab along the sideline, sneaking just inside the front pylon for the score.

Wilson and teammate Chris Olave are expected to be among the first receivers selected in the 2022 NFL draft, and plays like this are a big reason why.

