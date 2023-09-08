Watch: Ohio State freshman wide receiver Bryson Rodgers putting in extra work

In order to crack the wide receiver rotation for the Ohio State Football team, you have to put in the extra work along with being extremely talented.

Sometimes that means an early wake-up call on days where you don’t expect to see many of your teammates. That was the case for Buckeye freshman, bryson rodgers, who has yet to see the field but is working towards that goal.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 185-pound Florida native took to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, and shared a short clip of him arriving to the Woody Hayes Facility to get some extra reps in.

That kind of resolve will go a long way and hopefully will impress the coaches enough for them to give Rodgers some meaningful playing time. That might be the case as he has already earned his place in the Buckeye program by having his black stripe removed during fall camp.

