Watch: Ohio State football transfers meet with the media for the first time

Michael Chen
·5 min read

Although Ohio State football signed just six transfer players during the first open window, the level of talent infused to the Buckeye program was elite.

Safety Caleb Downs, offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin, and quarterback Julian Sayin (who didn’t speak) on Tuesday at a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, all transferred from Alabama. Quarterback, Will Howard, joined the Buckeyes from Kansas State, running back, Quinshon Judkins, from Ole Miss, and tight end, Will Kacmarek, from Ohio also joined the former Crimson Tide players in Columbus.

Multiple clips and quotes were shared across social media and we did you a solid, many of them are right here. Check out some of the more interesting things that all the new Buckeyes had to say at a player availability event on Tuesday.

Caleb Downs on the Michigan rivalry

Breakdown

Hungry to beat Michigan, count me in.

Downs on this coming season

Breakdown

Downs expectations are to be elite, and with him joining the defense, it very well should be.

Seth McLaughlin on why he transferred to Ohio State

Breakdown

Those are great reasons why to join Ohio State, and it appears McLaughin came to the right place.

Why McLaughlin entered the portal

Breakdown

Time and change will surely show, McLaughlin is used to it.

Downs on playing a lot during his true freshman season

Breakdown

Not many prospects can jump from high school and be elite, but Downs falls into that category.

Will Howard impressed with freshman Jeremiah Smith

Breakdown

Not just Jeremiah Smith, Howard is impressed with the group of receivers that he will get to throw to this fall.

Why Howard chose to transfer to Ohio State

Breakdown

An opportunity that Howard couldn’t pass up on, multiple reasons why he ultimately choose Ohio State.

Howard on his new offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien

Breakdown

The experience factor with O’Brien is huge for Howard. He can learn a whole lot from the “players’ coach.”

Downs on his adjustment to Columbus

Breakdown

The transition from Alabama to Columbus has been smooth for the elite safety.

Quinshon Judkins on his teammate TreVeyon Henderson

Breakdown

Henderson didn’t factor much into his decision and Judkins loves the fans reactions so far.

Howard came close to declaring for NFL draft

Breakdown

The NFL’s loss was Ohio State’s gain as Howard opted to stay in college for another season.

Will Kacmarek on getting playing time

Breakdown

Kacmarek is excited about the potential of playing time, and will work hard for it.

