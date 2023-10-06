Watch the Ohio State football trailer: Volume 5 vs. Maryland: Leave Your Mark

The college football season is a marathon, not a sprint. Every week matters when the goals are conference and national championships. This week doesn’t get any easier as another undefeated team comes to Columbus to try and take down the mighty Buckeyes.

Maryland will try to knock Ohio State off its perch this week with one of the nation’s most high-powered offenses. The Buckeyes will have their work cut out to stay in the ranks of the unbeaten. And these games matter if you want to leave your mark at a place like Columbus.

The Buckeye media team has once again put together a short video to get you ready for Saturday’s next hurdle to clear. Go Bucks!

Ohio State will do battle with Maryland at noon ET on Fox. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction and stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

