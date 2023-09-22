Watch the Ohio State football trailer for Week 4 vs. Notre Dame

What a slate of college football games on the docket for Week 4, highlighted by the big one in South Bend we’ve all been waiting to see. The tune-up games are over and now it’s time to see what teams are made of.

The media team has put together another gameday hype video to get you ready for this clash of college football giants. This week, we get narration from two legendary Ohio State linebackers in A.J. Hawk and James Laurinaitis.

It’s a matchup that many have circled on the calendar since the end of last season, and one that’s going to be a very pivotal game when we look back on the year and see the mile markers that led to teams making the College Football Playoff.

Get your popcorn ready for what should be another epic showdown between the Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State will do battle with Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction and stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

