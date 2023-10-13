Watch the Ohio State football trailer: Volume 6 vs. Purdue: The Chase

Ohio State heads to West Lafayette this weekend to take on Purdue. We all know what happened last time the Buckeyes faced the Boilermakers in Ross-Ade Stadium, and it wasn’t pretty for OSU.

But that was a different time and a different team. The Buckeyes are currently 5-0 and looking for win No. 6 before a top-ten showdown with Penn State. This time… it’s all about the chase. The chase for a Big Ten title, the chase for a national championship, the chase quite simply … for greatness.

Purdue may be rebuilding under first year head coach Ryan Walters, but you can bet the Boilermakers will be giving Ohio State everything they’ve got. Hopefully you or a friend have the premium version of the Peacock streaming service to catch the game. Until then, check out the hype video to carry you through to Saturday.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟔 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/WtUw4lyBu4 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 12, 2023

Ohio State will faceoff against Purdue at noon ET. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction and stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on “X” (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire