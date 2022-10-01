WATCH: Ohio State football trailer for Rutgers game

I know I’m a little late sharing the Ohio State football trailer this week, but Mr. Sportswriter has been dealing with a hurricane, so …

Anyway, the fine media personnel at the Woody Hayes Atheltic Center came up with another fantastic trailer and hype video for the game this week yet again, and yes — it is worth your time — as it almost always is.

We may be biased, but I’m not sure there’s a better creative team in college football. Do yourself a favor and hit the play button below to catch the latest theatrical trailer from the Ohio State football team and get ready to watch the Buckeyes take on Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

𝐜𝐡.𝐕 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/L4PMHfYNii — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 29, 2022

Chapter five of the fight continues and we’re all here for it. Stay with us as we provide analysis, reaction, and other fine penmanship before, during, and after the game Saturday.

