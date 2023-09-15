Watch the Ohio State football trailer for week 3 vs. Western Kentucky

The Ohio State football season is finally starting to take form. Kyle McCord was named the full-time starter at quarterback earlier this week and the defense is looking like the Silver Bullets of old.

Week three will give the Buckeyes their toughest test yet as Western Kentucky comes to town. The Hilltoppers boast a high-flying aerial attack with the nation’s 2022 passing leader in yardage returning for his senior year.

Western Kentucky is no pushover. This will be a test of toughness as OSU has one more week to prepare for another epic matchup against a much improved Notre Dame team. But to get to the Irish, the Bucks have to take care of business against WKU this week.

Watch the Week 3 gameday trailer to get you pumped for Saturday.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟑 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/WrpY7J047m — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 14, 2023

Ohio State will do battle with the Hilltoppers at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction and stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

