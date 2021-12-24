WATCH: Ohio State football team gets a surprise visit from Santa

It’s Christmas time y’all, and that means the holiday cheer is also spreading in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center ahead of the team leaving for the Rose Bowl.

In fact, the OSU football creative media team shared a video of a surprise visit from Santa on Thursday, as we like to call it in my household, Christmas Eve Eve. If you haven’t seen the video, it’s a fun little respite to just take a little over a minute and see it for yourself.

Watch as an unknown Santa finds visits the Ohio State football team as players come in the door with all the trimmings and decorations set for the Christmas occasion.

We had a wonderful surprise visit this morning 🤔🎅#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NKA9G0aBoD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 22, 2021

You have to love how the Ohio State program seems to genuinely have fun and enjoy being around each other. Here’s to hoping Christmas is everything all the players, coaches, and support personnel want ahead of jumping on a plan to La-La land.

List

Ohio State football's all-time history in the Rose Bowl

Ohio State football's toughness to be tested against Utah in Rose Bowl

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.