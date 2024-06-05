Watch: Ohio State football recruits show off post-visit video graphics

Ohio State football hosted ten recruits on official visits this past weekend, and on Tuesday the Buckeyes sent out video graphics to keep the program on their minds.

It was a prosperous weekend, even without the Ohio State social media team doing its work, but this was the cherry on top. It was a great idea to help continue the prospects keeping the Buckeyes on their minds, with each one of them personalized.

One of those recruits on campus was in-state 2025 running back Bo Jackson, who went to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, to share the short video on social media.

Thanks @OhioStateFB for video Can’t wait to 👀👀👀 Whats Next 🌰🌰🌰🅾️ pic.twitter.com/dSJyKBIAGj — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) June 4, 2024

We hope what is next for Jackson and his fellow official visitors is that they end up committing to Ohio State. These graphics surely will help the cause.

