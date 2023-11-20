Watch: Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord gets ‘The Game’

Typically the biggest face of a football team is your quarterback, and although for Ohio State football that isn’t the case, Kyle McCord still plays a huge role for the Buckeyes.

It is officially Michigan week, it has been since the 0:00 read on Ohio Stadium following the win over Minnesota. The rivalry takes the seat to no other one in the country, regardless of which sport you are talking about.

Just go check social media, the banter between the two schools has made its annual turn for the worst.

With that said, it’s always interesting to see how players feel about the rivalry, and Adam King of WBNS TV in Columbus had a chance to sit down with McCord and ask him about “The Game.”

"There is not a day that goes by, we don't think about it or we're not preparing for it. Everything leads up to that game" I sat down with Kyle McCord to talk about this Saturday in Ann Arbor. He said he realized right when stepped on campus this is so much more than a game: pic.twitter.com/vQae7Yy0zo — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 20, 2023

It’s great to see McCord reiterate what he all think, it’s not just the Saturday after Thanksgiving where the rivalry is, it’s 365 days of the year. Exactly the way it should be.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire