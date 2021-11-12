WATCH: Ohio State football Purdue trailer

We are now on the doorstep of game number ten for the Ohio State football team, and they don’t get any easier. This time the Purdue Boilermakers come to town with a couple of top-five notches already on their belt, looking for another one.

Each Thursday, the Ohio State football creative team drops a theatrical trailer for the next contest, and they do a better job than most others out there when it comes to getting you pumped for what’s in store for the upcoming weekend.

In this week’s Purdue trailer, Ryan Day challenges his team to be great, saying it’s not easy. We also get to hear from C.J. Stroud leading through some of his words to his team and the brotherhood.

Watch the Purdue trailer below and feel the chills roll through your body.

All Ohio State football trailers to date for 2021

