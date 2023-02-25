WATCH: Ohio State football practice hype video – fight or flight

Spring football is almost here and Ohio State keeps teasing it up with more social media content. There are more than a few questions surrounding some extremely important positions (quarterback, both offensive tackles, defensive end), and many fans want to see which players will answer the bell this spring.

As we wait for spring practice to start, the Ohio State football creative team is helping us get our Buckeye fixes. Previously, they had released a series of still shots and short videos but this one is different.

It’s over a minute long and it’s edited fantastically. Get ready to run through a brick wall.

More!

On this date 16 years ago, No. 1 Ohio State basketball gave us a game for the ages Urban Meyer has an interesting pick for a statue at Ohio Stadium Ohio State makes top 5 for 2024 in-state running back Yahoo Sports has five Ohio State players projected to be selected in NFL draft’s first round Ohio State adds Illinois WR Nolan Baudo as a preferred walk-on

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire